Browns WR Jeudy Disputes Viral Video

By iHeartRadio

July 27, 2026

Cleveland Browns OTA Offseason Workouts
Photo: Nick Cammett / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is addressing a viral video that has sparked controversy regarding his preference for the team's starting quarterback. On Sunday (July 26), a video surfaced showing Jeudy flashing four fingers during a livestream, which many interpreted as a nod to Deshaun Watson, who wears the No. 4 jersey. However, Jeudy claims the video was edited to create a misleading narrative.

Jeudy took to social media to clarify his stance, stating, "I don’t speak on decisions that aren’t mine to make. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control. Let’s stop creating narratives that aren’t there for likes and clicks." He emphasized that the video was edited to fit a specific storyline, noting a skip in the footage before he flashed the four fingers.

The quarterback competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders is a hot topic as the Browns prepare for training camp. Watson, who is entering the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract, is returning to full strength after missing the 2025 season due to a second Achilles surgery. Sanders, in his second year, had a promising rookie season, earning a Pro Bowl selection as an alternate.

First-year Browns head coach Todd Monken has praised both quarterbacks, stating that Sanders has "really come a long way" and Watson's "athleticism shows up." The competition for the starting quarterback position remains open as the team heads into training camp.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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