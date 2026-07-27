Carly Simon Reveals Parkinson's Disease, Cancer Diagnoses In Emotional Post

By Will Mendelson

July 27, 2026

"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" Premiere Concert - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
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Carly Simon has revealed that she's living with both Parkinson's disease and a cancer diagnosis.

The music icon, 83, opened up about her health struggles on Monday (July 27) in an emotional post.

"The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease," the "You're So Vain" hitmaker told PEOPLE. "Some days I'm so tired I can't get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself. I began treatment, including taking medication to help with stiffness. There is no tidy or predictable schedule to the illness. Parkinson's can bring anxiety, depression, exhaustion, and apathy. The apathy is particularly strange. It is not simply sadness or laziness. It is as though the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list."

The "Nobody Does It Better" singer also got candid about her skin cancer diagnosis.

"During this time, I was also treated for basal cell carcinoma on my face," Simon continued. "The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public. Withdrawing from public view was the most palatable reaction. But I have not stopped living, and I have not stopped working. I am still very much here.

The personal admission comes as the musician prepares her first new album of original music in 18 years, Comes in Waves.

Carly Simon
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