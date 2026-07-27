Colts QB Cleared After Achilles Recovery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is set to return to full-speed action as training camp opens this week. Jones, 29, announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills, just in time for the team's first practice on Wednesday (July 29). This comes after a challenging recovery from a broken fibula and a torn Achilles suffered last year.

Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts in the offseason, was having a standout season before his injuries. Colts head coach Shane Steichen praised Jones' dedication to his rehab, stating, "He looks great. He’s attacked the rehab process, as good as it gets." Steichen confirmed that Jones will be a full participant in training camp, marking a significant step in his comeback journey.

The Colts are optimistic about Jones' return, but questions remain about his ability to fully recover from the Achilles injury. Concerns about his mobility and accuracy persist, especially when plays break down. However, Jones has shown promising progress during organized team activities and minicamp, participating in 7-on-7 drills and individual workouts.

As the Colts prepare for the upcoming season, Jones' performance will be crucial to the team's success. The Colts have invested heavily in Jones, opting not to add an experienced veteran backup. Instead, they will rely on Jones' recovery and the competition between backups Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard to solidify their quarterback lineup.

With the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, all eyes will be on Jones to see if he can regain his form and lead the Colts to a successful season.