Cracker Barrel's CEO Julie Masino Stepping Down

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced on Monday (July 27) that Julie Masino will step down as CEO, effective August 10, and will be succeeded by David Deno. Masino will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until October 9, helping to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Deno, who previously led Bloomin' Brands from 2019 to 2024, brings more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant and retail industries. According to a company statement shared by independent board chairman Carl Berquist, Deno was chosen after "a robust and thoughtful search process." Berquist also said, "We are confident David is the right leader to continue building on the Cracker Barrel legacy, drive further positive momentum operationally and financially, and create sustainable value for our shareholders."

Deno has held senior roles at major brands including Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, and serves on the boards of Krispy Kreme and Panera Brands.

In a statement about his new role, Deno said, "Cracker Barrel is a truly iconic American brand, defined by its unique combination of warm country hospitality, timeless appeal, and deep connection with guests across generations. I am honored to lead the Cracker Barrel team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of this remarkable brand."

This leadership change comes after a period of challenges for the Lebanon, Tennessee-based chain. Masino faced significant shareholder pressure last summer over company rebranding efforts and store remodels, and even received advice from President Donald Trump regarding the logo redesign. Despite these challenges, Masino shifted the company's strategy to refocus on core customers, which helped boost share prices and stabilize her position.

Cracker Barrel recently reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 29 cents per diluted share on revenue of $797.4 million, exceeding analyst expectations and raising its full-year outlook. The company operates about 660 locations across 43 states.