On Saturday (July 25), friends, family, and fans gathered in Santa Cruz, California, to honor the life of Oliver Tree, six weeks after the singer died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 32. The public "Celebration of Life" was held at the Quarry Amphitheater, where the ceremony embraced the surreal and absurdist style that defined Tree's career.

Among those who paid tribute were Diplo and Logan Paul. Diplo described Tree as the coolest person he had ever met, while Paul delivered a heartfelt yet humorous eulogy, saying, "Oliver was everyone’s best friend. He was an adventurer with an incomparable zest for life." Paul added that Tree's legacy and music would endure, encouraging everyone to celebrate the impact of his life.

Tree's parents also spoke, urging attendees to "trust yourself, get off the couch, produce art, and get your hands dirty," reflecting their son's proactive spirit. All proceeds from the event supported the Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Grant for Baby Geniuses, a foundation launched by Tree's estate to fund emerging artists, aligning with his wish to leave his wealth to young creators.

Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, was known for his unique career that spanned music, filmmaking, and internet spectacle. He released four major-label albums, including 'Ugly Is Beautiful' and 'Love You Madly Hate You Badly'. His debut album reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200, and his single "Life Goes On" became a hit on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The memorial service was a testament to Tree's impact on those around him, as friends and family gathered to remember his adventurous spirit and lasting contributions to the arts.