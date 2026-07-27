Eva Mendes recently shared a heartfelt reaction to her partner Ryan Gosling's casting as Marvel's new Ghost Rider. The announcement, made at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 25), marks Gosling's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mendes, who starred in the 2007 'Ghost Rider' film, celebrated the news by referencing the movie where she and Gosling first met.

Mendes posted a fan edit on Instagram featuring Gosling's character from the 2012 film 'The Place Beyond the Pines,' where the couple first crossed paths in 2011. In the film, Gosling plays a motorcycle stuntman, a role that aligns with his new character, Johnny Blaze, in 'Ghost Rider.' Mendes captioned the post with "Love, Roxy," a nod to her role as Roxanne Simpson in the original 'Ghost Rider' movie.

Gosling expressed his excitement about the role, stating, "As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time." Director Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Gosling, praised the actor, saying, "Gosling is the absolute s---."

The new 'Ghost Rider' film is set to be released in 2028, with Gosling taking on the role originally played by Nicolas Cage. Mendes and Gosling, who have two daughters together, began dating after filming 'The Place Beyond the Pines.' Mendes's Instagram post not only celebrated Gosling's casting but also highlighted their shared history in the film industry.