Faith No More Reunite After Years Apart

Faith No More are officially back!

The influential rock band have announced their first live performances since 2016, revealing a series of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand with System of a Down. The two bands will co-headline four dates in early 2027.

"It's been a minute," the rockers wrote on Instagram on Sunday (July 26). "Let's do this."

The group has had a famously unpredictable history since singer Mike Patton joined as their permanent frontman in 1988. The band split in 1998 before ultimately reuniting in 2009 for a comeback tour and greatest-hits release.

In 2015, the band released Sol Invictus, their first album in 18 years. They later planned another comeback in 2020, but those shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rescheduled dates in 2021 were also scrapped, with Patton citing mental health struggles.

Here are the 2027 tour dates for Faith No More and System of a Down's joint performances: