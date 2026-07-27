During the same hearing, the prosecution also discussed some of the sexually charged conversations the singer, born David Burke, and Hernandez had before her death last year. They confirmed that D4vd and Celeste began talking when she was 11 and he was 17. During that time, they talked about moving in together and getting married. They even spoke about what could happen if their sexual relationship continued and even touched on contraception. In one conversation, Celeste apparently told the singer that she would get an abortion if she ever got pregnant, and she allegedly followed through on that promise.



D4vd is charged with first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of a human body. Prosecutors also added special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait, which means they could seek the death penalty. The singer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.