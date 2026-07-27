Family Of D4vd's Alleged Victim Leaves Courtroom Over Explicit Photos
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2026
Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family reportedly exited the courtroom in tears after hearing about some gruesome photos of their late child.
The parents of the deceased 14-year-old girl attended the fifth day of the preliminary hearing into D4vd's murder case on Friday, July 24, when the state began talking about explicit photos of Celeste engaged in sexual acts with the singer. Prosecutors described several graphic photos of D4vd and the teen, which really got the young girl's parents upset. Before continuing, the prosecutor warned the girl's family they shouldn't hear about or see the photos in question. They ended up leaving the courtroom while sobbing.
During the same hearing, the prosecution also discussed some of the sexually charged conversations the singer, born David Burke, and Hernandez had before her death last year. They confirmed that D4vd and Celeste began talking when she was 11 and he was 17. During that time, they talked about moving in together and getting married. They even spoke about what could happen if their sexual relationship continued and even touched on contraception. In one conversation, Celeste apparently told the singer that she would get an abortion if she ever got pregnant, and she allegedly followed through on that promise.
D4vd is charged with first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of a human body. Prosecutors also added special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait, which means they could seek the death penalty. The singer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.