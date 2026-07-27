Fan Responds After Usher Removes Her From Spicy Onstage Moment

"I don't think she wants to be on the stage," Usher told the crowd before he signaled for his team to escort her away.



Soon after the moment went viral, fans eventually identified the woman as Gabrielle Cheyanne on Instagram. In a series of social media posts, the woman explained what led up to the uncomfortable moment. She said she and her mother had floor seats to the show before Usher's team approached her and moved both of them to VIP before the show started.



"They don't say who you're going up there for," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp??"