Fan Responds After Usher Removes Her From Spicy Onstage Moment
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2026
A fan who got a once-in-a-lifetime experience during Usher's tour stop is speaking out after the singer booted her off stage midway through his performance.
It all started on Saturday night, July 25, when the singer and Chris Brown took over the Nissan Stadium for their "R&B Tour." During his set, Usher likes to pull willing fans from the crowd and treat them to a sensual performance on a bed he's got onstage. While other fans usually play along with his spicy performance, one fan was clearly not feeling it. Her energy was so bad that Usher felt the need to remove her from the stage.
Usher gets rejected by a fan for the first time at the “R&B Tour” 😆— HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) July 26, 2026
“I don't think she wanna be onstage” pic.twitter.com/0IWubrOMUP
"I don't think she wants to be on the stage," Usher told the crowd before he signaled for his team to escort her away.
Soon after the moment went viral, fans eventually identified the woman as Gabrielle Cheyanne on Instagram. In a series of social media posts, the woman explained what led up to the uncomfortable moment. She said she and her mother had floor seats to the show before Usher's team approached her and moved both of them to VIP before the show started.
"They don't say who you're going up there for," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp??"
the girl that Usher kicked off the stage name is Gabrielle & she’s finally spoke out abt the situation 😭😮💨 she ain’t wrong, he wanted her to be fanned out & she wasn’t giving that 🤏🏾 https://t.co/lR0SwwWobz pic.twitter.com/vUc7B015fe— Rue’s Last Fix (@CurttiMagurtti) July 27, 2026
Usher wasn't too fazed by the awkward encounter. Soon after, he found another fan who was more than willing to join him on stage. However, the conversation surrounding the other fan continued throughout the weekend. Check out some reactions from fans below.
usher said nahhh you gotta go & i don’t blame him .. why did she take that moment from someone who wanted it #rnbtour #usher pic.twitter.com/Jz30EObNqP— Manda 🤍 (@coochella) July 26, 2026
That girl Usher had on stage is a weirdo. All that “pretty privilege” and you still didn’t get chose by the man you really wanted to get on stage for, nor did it stop Usher from kicking you off the stage. Now mind you, she also got a man, so why is she pressed to get humped on?🤣 pic.twitter.com/nMoA0gO0Iq— Ariana Wilson (@daOriginalAri) July 26, 2026
Seduction. And this girl was BORING! @Usher said “I don’t think she wanna be on stage” 😂😂😂 #RandBTour pic.twitter.com/YTGnLJN7No— 💫QUINCY MCCALL & MONICA WRIGHT💫 (@YBNVUS_4_) July 26, 2026
This wat the other girl wanted not no damn old ass usher 🤣 https://t.co/HPgZYzLgMW— GirlMom💞 (@MellieeWorld) July 27, 2026