Fan Responds After Usher Removes Her From Spicy Onstage Moment

By Tony M. Centeno

July 27, 2026

Usher
Photo: Getty Images

A fan who got a once-in-a-lifetime experience during Usher's tour stop is speaking out after the singer booted her off stage midway through his performance.

It all started on Saturday night, July 25, when the singer and Chris Brown took over the Nissan Stadium for their "R&B Tour." During his set, Usher likes to pull willing fans from the crowd and treat them to a sensual performance on a bed he's got onstage. While other fans usually play along with his spicy performance, one fan was clearly not feeling it. Her energy was so bad that Usher felt the need to remove her from the stage.

"I don't think she wants to be on the stage," Usher told the crowd before he signaled for his team to escort her away.

Soon after the moment went viral, fans eventually identified the woman as Gabrielle Cheyanne on Instagram. In a series of social media posts, the woman explained what led up to the uncomfortable moment. She said she and her mother had floor seats to the show before Usher's team approached her and moved both of them to VIP before the show started.

"They don't say who you're going up there for," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp??"

Usher wasn't too fazed by the awkward encounter. Soon after, he found another fan who was more than willing to join him on stage. However, the conversation surrounding the other fan continued throughout the weekend. Check out some reactions from fans below.

Usher
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