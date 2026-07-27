Gallup Polling Suggests American Economic Pessimism Eases Slightly

A recent Gallup poll indicates a slight improvement in Americans' views on the economy this month. According to the poll, 22% of respondents rated the nation's economic conditions as "excellent" or "good," while 32% described them as "only fair" and 44% as "poor." This marks a small shift from last month's results, where 19% viewed conditions as "excellent" or "good," 35% as "only fair," and 45% as "poor."

The poll, conducted from July 1 to July 19, surveyed 1,200 individuals and has a margin of error of four percentage points. As the midterm elections approach, economic concerns are at the forefront, with President Trump and Republicans facing scrutiny over the economy. The administration's recent announcement of new tariffs has raised concerns among some Republicans about potential impacts on their electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) emphasized the Democratic Party's focus on addressing the cost of living, stating at a rally in Pennsylvania, "In 100 days, you can vote for an America that is affordable and lower the cost of groceries, gas, and housing."

Despite the slight easing in economic pessimism, the Gallup poll also revealed that 67% of respondents believe the U.S. economy is "getting worse," while 28% feel it is "getting better." This is a slight improvement from June, when 72% said conditions were worsening.

The ongoing economic challenges are a significant concern for both political parties as they prepare for the upcoming midterms.

For more details, visit the Gallup website.