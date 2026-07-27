Goo Goo Dolls Reveal They'll 'Never Get Tired' Of Performing 'Iris'

Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik opened up about the band's enduring, iconic 1998 hit, "Iris."

"I've noticed more people at the shows, and younger people too," the rocker recently told ABC Audio. "So it's cool. When the crowd rises up a little bit, it's an amazing feeling. I don't get tired of it, and I have to make sure that I'm grateful about it."

Rzeznik also teased that the band may debut new material while they're on the road for their current summer tour.

"I've got a couple of songs, but nothing's released, so I'm not sure whether to do it or not," the "Slide" singer admitted. "I want to finish the record that I'm working on now."

Rzeznik wrote the enduring romantic hit in1998 for the City of Angels soundtrack. Earlier this year, the Buffalo-based band remarked that it was "an incredible honor" to hear the track played in a farewell tribute to Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills in New York.

"What an incredible honor to have 'Iris' played as the very last song!" the "Broadway" hitmakers wrote at the time.