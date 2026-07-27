Gracie Abrams has achieved a major career milestone with her third studio album, 'Daughter From Hell', debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Released on July 17, the album earned 124,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking Abrams' best week ever by units. This accomplishment follows her previous albums, 'The Secret of Us', which peaked at No. 2, and her debut album, 'Good Riddance'.

After Billboard shared the chart-topping news on Sunday (July 26), Abrams responded with a heartfelt message: "Whoa thank you so much." She followed it up by thanking fans directly, writing, "this is nuts and entirely your doing!!! Thank you," alongside a red heart emoji.

'Daughter From Hell' features collaborations with notable artists, including Justin Vernon and Abrams' partner, Paul Mescal. The album's success is bolstered by its promotion through multiple formats, including vinyl and digital editions with bonus tracks.

Abrams is set to embark on a North American tour starting in December, with 37 shows planned, followed by a European leg in April and May. The tour will kick off at Denver's Ball Arena and conclude with four nights at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. As reported by Billboard, Abrams is one of six acts to achieve their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in 2026. Her achievement places her alongside other artists like Noah Kahan and Ella Langley, who have also reached this milestone.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Abrams reflected on the themes of her new album, describing it as "a little bit less diaristic, and mildly more existential". She shared her gratitude with fans, stating, "Your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes."