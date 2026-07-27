Graham Funeral Services Announced

Funeral services for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham have been scheduled following his passing earlier this month at the age of 71. On Tuesday (July 28), Graham's remains will be brought into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a private service. This ceremony will include an arrival escorted by an Armed Forces team, honoring his military service. A short program will follow, recognizing his contributions in the Senate. The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be available via livestream.

After the Capitol service, Graham's casket will be taken to the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service at 2 p.m. ET. This invitation-only service will feature a tribute from President Donald Trump and will also be livestreamed on the cathedral's website.

Following the Washington services, Graham's body will be flown to South Carolina. On Wednesday (July 29), a public funeral procession will begin at the South Carolina State House in Columbia at 10:45 a.m., accompanied by an F-16 flyover. The procession will continue to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, where seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Graham will then be laid to rest in a private family burial in Pickens County. His sister, Senator Darline Graham, expressed gratitude for the efforts made to honor her brother, acknowledging the contributions of President Trump, the Washington National Cathedral, and others involved in organizing the services.