Green Day’s Billie Joe Surprises Fans With Comic-Con Performance: Watch

By Will Mendelson

July 27, 2026

2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Green Day Surprise Fans To Promote Their New Film "Nimrods"
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

When Billie Joe Armstrong comes around, you better expect a surprise!

The Green Day frontman treated fans to an impromptu mini-concert on Friday (July 24), performing the band's 1994 hit "Basket Case" on top of an ice cream truck at San Diego Comic-Con.

The "When I Come Around" hitmaker played an acoustic set, per Billboard, while promoting the upcoming comedy Nimrods, which features the Grammy-winning band. Bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool ultimately joined Armstrong during the surprise performance.

The trio later climbed into the ice cream truck to hand out ice cream, cassettes and T-shirts to the fans in the crowd.

Nimrods, a coming-of-age film that follows three teenagers who embark on a cross-country road trip after mistakenly believing they've won a chance to open for Green Day, also stars Jenna Fischer and Mason Thames.

Watch the performance below.

Green Day
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices