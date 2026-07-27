Heat Dome Scorches Central And Southern United States For Days

A massive heat wave continued to grip central and southern parts of the United States for a second straight day, with at least 40 million people under extreme heat warnings. Temperatures and humidity soared, causing heat indexes to surpass 105 degrees Fahrenheit from Minnesota down to Mississippi and stretching west into Southern California and Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas in the Southwest were forecast to reach highs near 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meteorologists pointed to a powerful “heat dome”—a weather phenomenon where high pressure traps hot air and blocks cooling winds—as the main driver of this intense stretch.

The heat wave has caused disruptions and set records. Rapid City, South Dakota, logged an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday (July 25). In Minnesota, a horse race was canceled, and in Denver, officials opened recreation centers as cooling sites. The oppressive weather has been especially tough for outdoor workers and vulnerable groups like children, older adults, and people with certain medical conditions. “Heat is not to be played with,” meteorologist Bob Henson told U.S. News & World Report, stressing that both daytime and nighttime temperatures present risks.

While some central U.S. areas may see brief relief by midweek, meteorologists expect high temperatures to return by the weekend, and the heat dome could shift, affecting new regions. Authorities advise everyone to seek air conditioning or cooling centers, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors.