Hikers Face Huge Fine After Bear Encounter Video With Their Dog Goes Viral

Parks Canada regulations state that all pets must be secured on a leash no longer than three meters in national parks. Violating this rule can result in significant penalties. Parks Canada spokesperson James Eastham stated, "Failure to keep your pets leashed in the national parks poses risks to pets and wildlife. Bears and other wildlife may react aggressively toward dogs they view as threats, resulting in their injury or death." He also noted that off-leash dogs can stress wildlife, causing them to avoid important habitats and food sources.

The hikers were identified after the video was posted to social media, prompting an investigation by park wardens. The incident ended without any injuries to the hikers, the dog, or Bear 142, but experts and officials say it could have resulted in harm to both people and wildlife.

Bear 142, the grizzly involved in the incident, is one of Banff’s most recognized bears. She is the daughter of Bear 122, known as "The Boss," and has had several cubs while living in the park. Grizzly bears are classified as a threatened species in Alberta, and the federal government lists them as a species of special concern. According to Parks Canada, there were approximately 71 grizzly bears in Banff National Park between 2021 and 202ue to remind visitors to keep pets leashed, travel in groups, carry bear spray, and avoid disturbing wildlife. The Koskis now await the outcome of their regulatory charges under the Canada National Parks Act, which could include the maximum $25,000 fine if found guilty.