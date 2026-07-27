ICE Reportedly Planning To Target Haitians

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are reportedly preparing a large-scale operation in Ohio to detain thousands of Haitians who are losing their Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This comes after the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration, allowing the revocation of TPS for Haitians and others. The TPS program permits migrants to live in the U.S. if returning home is deemed unsafe.

The Supreme Court's decision, delivered in June, by a 6-3 vote, permits the federal government to end TPS for Haitians and Syrians, affecting around 300,000 Haitians in the U.S. The court ruled that the law creating TPS bars judicial review of decisions to terminate the status, as reported by SCOTUSblog.

According to News from the States, about 30,000 Haitians with temporary status reside in central Ohio, including Springfield. The community braces for potential deportations, with local leaders expressing concern over a humanitarian crisis if TPS ends.

The Supreme Court's ruling has sparked fear among TPS holders, with many preparing for possible ICE raids in areas with large Haitian populations. Nonprofits in Springfield are gearing up to provide assistance, including rental and food support, should deportations occur.

The Trump administration's decision to end TPS has faced criticism for potentially leading to significant economic impacts in communities like Springfield, where Haitian immigrants contribute substantially to the local workforce.