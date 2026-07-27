JAŸ-Z plans to extend his stay in Los Angeles and London this fall.



On Monday, July 27, Roc Nation announced two new dates for Hov's 30th anniversary concert series on the West Coast and in the U.K. Following his three-day residency at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the seasoned artist and entrepreneur will head overseas to perform his classics at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 4 and 5. He will remain in Europe for his show at Stade de France in Paris on September 10. JAŸ-Z will also invade SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for two nights on October 23 and October 24.