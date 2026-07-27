JAY-Z Adds Additional Dates For Los Angeles & London 'JAY-Z 30' Shows
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2026
JAŸ-Z plans to extend his stay in Los Angeles and London this fall.
On Monday, July 27, Roc Nation announced two new dates for Hov's 30th anniversary concert series on the West Coast and in the U.K. Following his three-day residency at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the seasoned artist and entrepreneur will head overseas to perform his classics at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 4 and 5. He will remain in Europe for his show at Stade de France in Paris on September 10. JAŸ-Z will also invade SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for two nights on October 23 and October 24.
The two additional nights in Los Angeles and London were added due to increased demand. JAŸ-Z drew plenty of fans out to New York City earlier this month when he took over Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Hov delivered iconic tracks from his debut album Reasonable Doubt, his critically acclaimed sixth studio album The Blueprint, and an array of his greatest hits for three nights. During the show, the Roc Nation founder brought out a slew of surprise guests, including his wife Beyoncé, Memphis Bleek, Jermaine Dupri, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, and more.
Before his show in New York City, JAŸ-Z made his grand return to the stage during Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. With The Roots by his side, Hov performed a slew of his hits and brought out Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, and Young Gunz.