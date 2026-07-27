Kelly Clarkson said she's “so glad” she’s single.

The Grammy-winning artist, who recently released her new single “I’d Be Lyin’,”, spoke with the audience during her ongoing Las Vegas residency. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The run of shows continues through August 15. In a clip shared by E! News on Instagram over the weekend, Clarkson said on stage, “ …and that’s why people that are like, ’why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘first of all, there are a lot of people out there making single look real good.’ You know? And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’ You know what’s not happening in my house? That sh*t.”

Clarkson, 44, was married to late talent manager Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022. Blackstock died on August 7, 2025. He was 48. Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 12, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 10.