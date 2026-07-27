On Friday (July 24), Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed a casual date night at Chris Stapleton's concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The couple was spotted in a VIP section, where Jenner was seen sipping a drink while Elordi leaned in to chat with her, as captured in a video shared on TikTok.

Fans expressed surprise upon seeing the pair at the event, with one exclaiming, "No f--king way." Their appearance at the concert is the latest in a series of public outings together, fueling ongoing romance rumors. The duo first sparked dating speculation at Coachella earlier this year and have since been seen vacationing in Hawaii, dining in Tokyo, and visiting Elordi's native Australia.

Despite their frequent public appearances, neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, sources have indicated that they have been spending significant time together, enjoying each other's company, and getting to know one another better.

Their relationship has reportedly received support from family and friends, including Jenner's sister, Kylie Jenner, who has been encouraging the romance. The couple's recent outings suggest that their connection continues to grow stronger.