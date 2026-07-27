Kohberger Moves to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Idaho Student Murders

Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, now seeks to withdraw his guilty plea and claims innocence, according to a recent interview with the New York Times. Kohberger, a former criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without parole in July 2025 after admitting to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger’s legal move follows a plea deal last year that spared him the death penalty and required him to waive his right to appeal. As reported by CNN, the deal surprised many of the victims’ families, some of whom voiced frustration at being notified with little warning. In the aftermath, Kohberger filed a petition challenging his conviction and is now requesting a trial, insisting his “actual innocence” as his “truth.”

The case has remained in the spotlight, with evidence including DNA from a knife sheath found at the crime scene and testimony from surviving roommates. According to Fox 13 Seattle, discussions about the evidence continue, including disputes over potential problems with the chain of custody and internal disagreements among defense experts. Despite these debates, legal experts have generally downplayed claims that the evidence was mishandled.

Kohberger’s plea deal came shortly after prosecutors added his sister, Amanda Kohberger, to their witness list, as detailed in new court documents cited by Fox 5 DC. The swift resolution was intended to prevent prolonged appeals and provide some closure, though it left some families dissatisfied with the process.

Looking ahead, a judge will determine whether Kohberger can withdraw his plea and proceed to trial. The outcome could reopen one of Idaho’s most closely watched criminal cases in recent years. Until then, Kohberger remains at the Idaho State Correctional Complex in Kuna.