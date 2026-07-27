McConnell's Staff Gives Update On Health

Senator Mitch McConnell, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican, is reportedly continuing to discuss Senate business while undergoing rehabilitation after being hospitalized six weeks ago. The hospitalization followed a fall that left him briefly unconscious and led to a mild case of pneumonia. McConnell's staff provided an update over the weekend, stating that he is improving and will continue to receive updates.

The senator's hospitalization on June 14 was initially shrouded in mystery, with limited information available to the public. McConnell revealed that he did not suffer any fractures, heart attacks, strokes, tumors, or hemorrhages. He has since moved to a rehabilitation facility to regain his strength. His recovery has been complicated by his lifelong battle with post-polio syndrome, which has affected his mobility.

The senator's absence from the Senate, coupled with the recent death of fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has temporarily reduced the GOP majority in the chamber. This has impacted efforts to advance President Donald Trump's agenda, increase military funding, and confirm nominees.

Despite his health challenges, McConnell remains committed to completing his Senate term, which ends in January 2027. He stated, "I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do." He continues to work with his staff on legislative matters and remains in contact with Senate colleagues.

The Office of the Attending Physician has confirmed that McConnell has experienced several falls this year due to his post-polio condition. His physical therapy focuses on reducing the risk of future falls, and he has been medically cleared to continue intensive therapy.

McConnell's statement included a photograph with his wife, Elaine Chao, addressing online speculation about his health. He plans to return to the Senate floor once he receives medical clearance.