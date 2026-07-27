Miley Cyrus Reflects On 'Emotional' 'Hannah Montana' Anniversary

Miley Cyrus said it was an “emotional” experience reminiscing on Hannah Montana episodes as she marked the show’s 20th anniversary earlier this year.

Cyrus, 33, spoke with actress and director Daryl Hannah in an interview published in Wonderland magazine on Monday (July 27). The conversation takes place as Cyrus pays tribute to the series that launched her career while simultaneously looking ahead to a fresh chapter on the horizon. When asked whether the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana offered any “unexpected perspectives,” Cyrus replied:

“Going back through those episodes was emotional. Watching it back reminded me that making people laugh isn’t something I perform, it’s part of my nature. Being playful, making jokes, finding the light… That’s who I am. In heavy times that’s become one of my greatest superpowers. I love making people feel lighter. Looking back made me proud. I worked really hard, but I also had so much fun.”

Cyrus also hinted that she’s interested in returning to acting. in fact, she said that’s “partly why” she wanted to get in touch with Hannah for the interview. “I’d genuinely love to do both. My dream has always been to work with artists I admire, and you’re one of them. I think we’d make magic together, Daryl. I have an idea. Call me.” Find the full conversation here.

In her breakout role, Cyrus played a typical teen who lived a double life as a famous pop star. Hannah Montana premiered on March 24, 2006. The finale aired on January 16, 2011. Cyrus paid tribute to the show during the 20th anniversary special earlier this year. She also delivered the debut live performance of “Younger You,” a heartfelt, full-circle, coming-of-age song. Shortly after the highly-anticipated special, Cyrus accepted the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which tool place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Cyrus said at the time, “celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana has been a dream come true. I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically, and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you.

“Younger me is so honored to share this moment with you and I'm proud to stand here today and tell you how much you mean to me,” Cyrus said on stage. “This really is the life!”