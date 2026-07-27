Missouri's Hardy Remains On Mend After Shooting

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is on the road to recovery following an offseason shooting incident. The 20-year-old athlete, who was shot in the upper leg during a concert in Laurel, Mississippi, in early May, has been medically cleared to practice. Despite this clearance, Hardy has not set a date for his return to game action.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared at the Southeastern Conference Media Days that Hardy's recovery timeline is estimated to be between five and eight weeks. However, Drinkwitz noted that the timeline remains uncertain due to the unique nature of Hardy's injury. The bullet struck Hardy's femur, complicating his recovery process.

Hardy, who transferred from Louisiana-Monroe, made a significant impact last season by setting a school record for rushing yards with 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. His performance was pivotal to the Tigers' offense, and his return is highly anticipated. Missouri's season opener is scheduled for September 3 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which aligns with the early end of Hardy's recovery timeline. The first conference game against Mississippi State on September 26 could see Hardy back in action if his recovery progresses well.

The shooting incident has been a learning experience for Hardy and his teammates. Drinkwitz emphasized the importance of making the right decisions and highlighted the need for better policing of gun violence.