Multiple People Shot Near Space Needle In Seattle

Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival near the Space Needle on Sunday. The Seattle Fire Department reported that emergency responders were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. and attempted lifesaving efforts for two individuals who were pronounced dead at the scene. The Seattle Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but details about any suspects have not been released.

The shooting took place at the Seattle Center, a location hosting the annual Bite of Seattle event, which draws large crowds. Witnesses described seeing multiple people shot, including a child. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 39-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman were among those transported to Harborview Medical Center. The woman is in serious condition, while the others are stable. Another victim, a 40-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and declined hospital transport.

The Seattle Police have urged the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation. The incident has prompted discussions about safety at large public events, as the Bite of Seattle is a well-attended festival known for its community atmosphere.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to gather more information about the shooter or shooters involved. The community remains on alert as police continue their efforts to ensure public safety.