North Carolina Places Football GM On Leave

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Mike Lombardi, the general manager of its football program, on paid administrative leave effective immediately. The university announced the decision on Monday (July 27), but did not disclose specific reasons for the action. Lombardi, a longtime collaborator with UNC head coach Bill Belichick, was hired in December 2024 and has been a key figure in the program since then.

Lombardi's history with Belichick dates back to their time with the Cleveland Browns, where Lombardi served as the director of player personnel. He later reunited with Belichick at the New England Patriots and eventually at UNC. During his tenure with the Tar Heels, Lombardi was known for his bold statements, including describing UNC as "the 33rd NFL team." He also restricted access to the Tar Heels' program for New England Patriots scouts, which drew significant attention.

Despite the university's silence on the specifics of Lombardi's leave, it emphasized that this action does not reflect on the merits of the situation. As the Tar Heels prepare to open their fall training camp on Thursday (July 30), no announcement has been made regarding an interim general manager. The team is gearing up for its season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 29.

Lombardi's tenure at UNC has been marked by a challenging first season, with the team finishing 4-8. His annual salary of $1.5 million made him the highest-paid general manager in college football. Lombardi's son, Matt, serves as UNC's quarterbacks coach, adding a personal dimension to his role at the university.