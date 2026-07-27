Oliver Tree’s Mom Reveals What He Told Her Hours Before His Tragic Death

Oliver Tree's mom opened up about her son's tragic death, revealing what he told her just hours before he died.

"I texted Oliver the day before he passed and asked how quitting smoking was going for him, as he promised he would give it up once he was on tour," the late musician's mother, Christine Begin Nickell, told the crowd at a celebration of life on Saturday (July 25). "He Facetimed me immediately and let out a huge puff of cigarette smoke in my face. But he was so happy and excited about life that day. He told us he was taking a helicopter ride to a house on a mountain top the next day to make music and TikToks with his friends. He loved having epic days, each one more memorable than the last."

Last month, Tree appeared on the June 29 episode of The Really Good Podcast, where he opened up about his family.

"As I get older, I realize how important family is," the rocker said of spending time with his parents. "And my parents, they're like, 'Oliver, it's a lot to travel all the time.' And I was like, 'Guys, we don't know if I'll be alive next year or you'll be alive, like there's no day promised.'"

Tree tragically died in a helicopter accident in Brazil on June 14.