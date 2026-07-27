Prince’s 'Purple Rain' Is Officially Headed To Broadway

"Go crazy," because a stage adaptation of Prince's seminal 1984 album and movie, Purple Rain, is slated to arrive next year.

Per Variety, producer Orin Wolf announced on Monday (July 27) that the musical will officially open on April 12, 2027, at New York City's Majestic Theatre.

"Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we've ever had," Wolf told the outlet. "What he accomplished in 1984 is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes."

Based on the late music icon's film and album, the stage adaptation revolves around The Kid, an aspiring musician pursuing his dreams in Minneapolis while dealing with a troubled family life.

Purple Rain marked the "Let's Go Crazy" hitmaker's film debut, with its accompanying soundtrack ultimately winning two Grammys, three American Music Awards and remaining at the top spot on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks.