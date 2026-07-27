Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Recalled Eggs Sickens Dozens Across The US

A salmonella outbreak connected to recalled eggs has sickened 98 people and hospitalized 26 across 17 states, federal health officials reported. The source of the outbreak is linked to eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services in Texas, with contamination confirmed through laboratory and genetic testing. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these eggs were distributed to Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi.

The recall, announced last week, covers over 19 million eggs—about 1.6 million cartons—sold under brand names such as Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Country Morning, and Sunups. The affected eggs were produced and distributed between June 6 and July 3, 2026, and have sell-by or best-by dates from July 20 to August 17. While most cases are in Texas, illnesses have been reported as far away as Michigan and New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Health officials urge consumers to check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund. The recall notice, posted by the FDA on July 22, recommends looking for specific best-by dates and product codes listed on the agency’s website.

Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, and dehydration. These symptoms usually appear between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food and can last up to a week. Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness, which can require hospitalization and, in rare cases, lead to complications like arterial infections or arthritis.

The FDA and CDC continue to investigate whether other sources beyond Midwest Poultry Services may be involved, as not all illnesses are explained by the recalled eggs. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak. Salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths annually in the United States, according to the CDC.