Search Continues For Missing North Carolina Mother In Grenada

The search for Elizabeth Waddell, a 44-year-old mother from Cary, North Carolina, continues in Grenada after she disappeared while on vacation. Waddell was last seen on Wednesday (July 22) near Grand Anse Beach, a popular tourist spot in St. George's, Grenada's capital. The Royal Grenada Police Force has issued a missing person alert, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Waddell's husband, Cailen Waddell, traveled to Grenada on Friday to assist with the search efforts. He has been actively involved, working closely with local authorities and the community. "Liz went missing in the afternoon on Wednesday. I am on my way there now to help search," he wrote on Facebook. He described his wife as a "loving, free-spirited person" who easily connects with people.

According to NBC News, Elizabeth was last seen between noon and 1 p.m. on a camera near a bar and grill facing the pier. She was observed swimming and floating before drifting out of the camera's view. Her friend, who was with her on vacation, reported her missing after noticing she hadn't returned from a swim.

The Royal Grenada Police Force has been conducting extensive searches along the coastline, involving the Coast Guard and divers. They have asked fishermen, boat operators, and residents to report any sightings. The U.S. State Department is aware of the situation, and the community in Grenada has shown support by providing food and assistance to Cailen and his daughter.

Elizabeth Waddell is the founder of Art of Movement Physical Therapy and is known for her adventurous spirit and love for travel. Her disappearance has left her family and friends devastated, as they continue to hope for her safe return.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Royal Grenada Police Force or the South Saint George Police Station.