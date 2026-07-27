Seattle Shooting Claims Life Of Third Victim

A tragic shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle on Sunday evening (July 26) has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with four others injured, including a two-year-old boy. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. when two individuals began shooting at each other.

The police have taken one suspect into custody, while another remains at large. Despite this, authorities assure the public that there is no ongoing threat. The shooting took place during one of Seattle's largest annual events, which draws thousands of attendees each year.

Two victims died at the scene, and a third succumbed to injuries at Harborview Medical Center. The injured include a 39-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman, all of whom are in stable condition.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson expressed her condolences, stating, "What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence." She emphasized the importance of supporting the affected families and providing accurate information to the public.

The Seattle Times reported that the police are seeking witnesses to come forward with any information. Governor Bob Ferguson is receiving briefings on the situation and has deployed the State Patrol SWAT team to assist local police.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more details about the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department's tip line.