Secret Service Agent Charged In Brutal Miami Hazing Incident

A Secret Service agent based in Miami, along with two other men, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with a violent fraternity hazing ritual that left one college student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Marquez Christopher Pinder, 29, an agent assigned to the Secret Service’s Miami Field Office, was arrested Sunday along with Jared Lamar James, 26, and Elijah Delano Dyous, 29. All three face charges of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and hazing with a deadly weapon.

The hazing incidents reportedly took place over four days starting April 1 at an apartment in Sweetwater, Florida, and continued at a second location in unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Investigators allege that the pledges were subjected to “prolonged and repeated beatings with canes and paddles” after failing to answer fraternity-related questions correctly.

One victim, identified as a University of Miami student, suffered severe injuries including kidney failure, extensive skin damage requiring grafts, and needed emergency surgery. According to arrest documents, doctors determined that without immediate medical care, the victim would have died from renal failure. Another student, though denying being a hazing victim, was also treated for similar injuries.

The fraternity involved was identified by sources as Kappa Alpha Psi, a historically Black fraternity. However, officials have not named the university chapter or all affected students. Sweetwater police, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies investigated the case, which began after police responded to a report of a hospitalized student on April 22.

The Secret Service confirmed that Pinder has been placed on administrative leave and that the agency is “fully cooperating with the investigation,” according to Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle condemned the alleged conduct, stating: “Among some, fraternity hazing might be seen as a tradition creating a sense of belonging and brotherhood, but since 2001, hazing in Florida has killed Chad Meredith, Robert Champion and Andrew Coffey while seriously injuring others. This case, with the victims requiring hospitalization, provides clear-cut examples of hazing’s danger.”

All three suspects remain in custody as the criminal investigation continues. The FBI has also been notified. It remains unclear if additional individuals will face charges as the case develops.