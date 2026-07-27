Senator Paul Releases Fauci Diary Entries

Recently released diary entries from former chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci offer a glimpse into his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Rand Paul published over a thousand pages of Fauci's personal accounts, revealing insights into his thoughts and actions.

In a May 2020 entry, Fauci noted the media's interest in him, describing it as "flattering." However, he acknowledged that the attention upset the White House, as it seemed he was "becoming a star that was" outshining President Trump. By December 2022, Fauci's popularity had waned, with his final entry stating, "It is clear (I have not been reporting it every day) that the far, extreme right and Qanon literally hate me."

Paul's release of the diary entries has sparked controversy, with claims that Fauci's private writings contradict his public statements about COVID-19's origins. While Fauci publicly supported the animal spillover theory, his diary suggests he considered the possibility of a lab leak.

Additionally, the entries reveal Fauci's interactions with celebrities, including Barbra Streisand, who sought his medical advice. Fauci's diary also reflects on the challenges he faced due to the public scrutiny and threats against his family.

Fauci is expected to testify before the Senate, chaired by Paul, regarding his handling of the pandemic. The ongoing debate over the origins of COVID-19 and Fauci's role continues to be a point of contention in political circles.