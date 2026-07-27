Son Of Chiefs OC Accused Of Shooting Mother

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is recovering from serious injuries after being shot at their home in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday night (July 26). Their son, 27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy, has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Eastern, finding 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy with gunshot wounds to her chest and arm. She was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Eric Bieniemy was in Missouri with the Chiefs for training camp at the time of the incident but left upon receiving the news.

Elijah Bieniemy is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. His arraignment was continued, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement expressing their awareness of the incident and extending thoughts and prayers to the Bieniemy family. The Chiefs' first full-squad workout at Missouri Western State University is scheduled for Wednesday.