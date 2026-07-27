Song Called 'I Did It' Appears On D4vd's Apple Music Artist Profile

A song titled "I Did It" briefly appeared on the Apple Music artist profile of singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, over the weekend. The track, reportedly uploaded after Burke's account was hacked, professed love for 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom Burke is accused of murdering. The song has since been removed.

The incident coincides with Burke's ongoing preliminary hearing in downtown Los Angeles, where prosecutors are attempting to convince a judge that there is enough evidence to proceed with a murder trial. According to KTLA, Burke is accused of killing Rivas Hernandez after she allegedly threatened to expose their relationship, which prosecutors argue would have damaged his music career.

The prosecution has presented graphic evidence, including photographs of Rivas Hernandez's remains and text messages exchanged between her and Burke. NBC Los Angeles reports that the messages, along with sexually explicit images, suggest a relationship between Burke and the victim beginning when she was 11 years old.

The BBC noted that D4vd's account was not the only high-profile page hacked, as similar incidents affected other artists. The preliminary hearing for Burke continues this week, with prosecutors calling additional witnesses to support their case.