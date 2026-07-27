Tate McRae Drops Stunning New Photos Ahead of Major Festival Shows

By iHeartRadio

July 27, 2026

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Tate McRae is building excitement for her upcoming festival appearances by sharing a series of stunning new photos with fans ahead of a busy weekend on stage.

The "Sports Car" singer is set to perform at two of North America's biggest music festivals, kicking off with Lollapalooza at Chicago's Grant Park before heading to Osheaga Festival at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau. Both events run from July 31 through August 2 and feature star-studded lineups packed with some of the biggest names in music. McRae's latest photos have fans flooding social media with excitement as anticipation continues to build for her live performances.

The singer has become known for her high-energy sets, impressive choreography, and chart-topping hits, making her one of the most anticipated artists at both festivals this year. Lollapalooza and Osheaga will welcome thousands of music fans for a weekend of performances spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

With Tate McRae joining an impressive lineup of acclaimed artists, festivalgoers can expect unforgettable performances throughout the weekend. Whether you're planning to catch her in Chicago or Montreal, Tate McRae's upcoming festival appearances are shaping up to be must-see moments of the summer music season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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