Three Suspects Involved In Seattle Festival Shooting

Court documents released today reveal that three suspects were involved in a shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle on Sunday (July 26). One of the suspects was killed during the incident. The shooting resulted in three deaths and at least four injuries.

A 15-year-old suspect made his first appearance in juvenile court this morning. According to the documents, the teenager, along with a deceased acquaintance, engaged in a gunfight with at least one other unknown suspect. The teen is currently held in juvenile detention for investigation of firearms violations and first-degree assault.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 6 p.m. during the festival, which attracts hundreds of vendors and performers to Seattle Center. Many attendees sought shelter in nearby buildings or fled the area as shots rang out.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Police Chief Shon Barnes addressed the public in a news conference, assuring that there is no ongoing threat. However, initial reports from city officials were inconsistent, with delays in communicating the number of suspects involved.

The victims included two men, ages 19 and 44, and a 56-year-old woman. Among the injured was a 2-year-old boy, who is now in satisfactory condition. The other injured individuals, two men and a woman, have been discharged from the hospital.

As the investigation continues, police are working to identify the second suspect. A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight at the International Fountain to honor the victims.

For more details, visit Daily Journal, KHQ, and The Globe and Mail.