Trump Calls For Senate To Remain In Session

President Donald Trump is urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune to keep the Senate in session until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act is passed or the filibuster is eliminated. On Monday (July 27), Trump took to Truth Social to assert that Thune "should not allow the United States Senate to 'leave town'" until either action occurs.

The SAVE America Act, which aims to amend federal election law and impose new proof of citizenship requirements, has stalled in the Senate despite having passed provisions in the House. Trump has consistently pressed Senate Republicans to pass the legislation and has called for the elimination of the filibuster, a parliamentary procedure that requires a supermajority for most legislation to pass. According to The Hill, Trump argues that Democrats would eliminate the filibuster if they regained the Senate majority.

Senate Republicans, including Senator Mike Lee of Utah, have echoed Trump's calls to cancel the August recess to focus on passing the bill. Lee stated on the social platform X, "I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act."

However, Thune has indicated that there are not enough votes to pass the legislation or to abolish the filibuster. He is working on a third reconciliation bill, which includes provisions from the SAVE America Act, but admits it lacks the necessary support to advance in the Senate. Thune stated, "As I’ve said before, you got to get to 50, and I can’t count to 50 right now on a budget resolution."

The ongoing debate comes as the midterm elections approach, with Democrats favored to win the House and Republicans expected to retain a narrow majority in the Senate. Trump's insistence on passing the SAVE America Act and ending the filibuster continues to be a point of contention among Senate Republicans.