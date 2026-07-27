Trump Urges Fed To Cut Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

President Donald Trump is urging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, expressing his views during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday (July 27). He praised the new head of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, for doing a "fantastic" job but criticized the Reserve Board as "very political," suggesting some members may have "bad intentions." Trump nominated Warsh and stated he understands Warsh's intentions regarding monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its next rate decision on Wednesday (July 29). Currently, the interest rates are held between 3.5% and 3.75%, as decided in the June meeting, which was Warsh's first as chairman. The meeting minutes revealed a split among Fed officials regarding future rate adjustments, with some advocating for rate hikes due to persistent inflation, while others suggest potential rate cuts if inflation subsides.

Warsh, who succeeded Jerome Powell, has been cautious about providing forward guidance, a move that aligns with Trump's expectations for less frequent communication from the Fed. Warsh's approach is seen as a way to avoid direct confrontation with Trump, who has been vocal about his desire for lower borrowing costs to stimulate economic growth, especially amid ongoing inflation concerns exacerbated by the Iran war and rising energy prices.

The Fed's decision-making process reflects a "family fight," as Warsh described, with differing views on how to address inflation and interest rates. The upcoming announcement is highly anticipated, as it could signal the Fed's stance on managing inflation and supporting economic stability.