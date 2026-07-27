Uncle Murda Reacts After Memphis Bleek Alleges He's 'Dependent' On 50 Cent

By Tony M. Centeno

July 27, 2026

Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo & Memphis Bleek
Photo: Getty Images

Uncle Murda sounds off on Memphis Bleek after the seasoned rapper referred to Murda and his label mate Tony Yayo as "dependents" of 50 Cent.

Murda and Yayo addressed Bleek's comments during their appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. In the new episode that debuted on Sunday night, July 26, the G-Unit artists offered their rebuttal after the veteran rapper mentioned them during his recent interview on The Breakfast Club. Yayo started by responding to Bleek's assessment that if 50 Cent cut them off for one year, they "would be in a shelter."

"I was making money before," Yayo clarified.

"N***s do have a successful weed dispensary business, and I know Bleek said he got a restaurant," Murda began. "I don't mind. We can do this too. We could go. Let's see what you made last month and we can show what we made last month and we can continue to do month for month. Let's see who's making more money... we can go business for business."

Murda added that he could go Bitcoin for Bitcoin, house for house, and even boasted about his recent podcast deal with Yayo and his record deal with Empire. As his anger built up, Murda also said he's blessed to be able to perform with 50 Cent all over the world and make money with him, but emphasized that he's not dependent on Fif.

"N****s don't depend on 50, but n****s get money with 50, and I salute that, and I appreciate that n***a like a muthaf**ka," Murda continued. "And f**kin' with 50 creates other opportunities to get money. That's how it was easy to get the dispo, so it's a blessing to f**k with 50, but n****s not dependent on 50 to get no money."

"The only Bleek verse I ever liked is the one JAY-Z wrote," he added. "I ain't never liked a Bleek verse that he wrote by himself. F**k outta here."

Listen to the full episode and watch the comments that set off Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo below.

Uncle MurdaTony YayoMemphis Bleek
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