"N***s do have a successful weed dispensary business, and I know Bleek said he got a restaurant," Murda began. "I don't mind. We can do this too. We could go. Let's see what you made last month and we can show what we made last month and we can continue to do month for month. Let's see who's making more money... we can go business for business."



Murda added that he could go Bitcoin for Bitcoin, house for house, and even boasted about his recent podcast deal with Yayo and his record deal with Empire. As his anger built up, Murda also said he's blessed to be able to perform with 50 Cent all over the world and make money with him, but emphasized that he's not dependent on Fif.



"N****s don't depend on 50, but n****s get money with 50, and I salute that, and I appreciate that n***a like a muthaf**ka," Murda continued. "And f**kin' with 50 creates other opportunities to get money. That's how it was easy to get the dispo, so it's a blessing to f**k with 50, but n****s not dependent on 50 to get no money."



"The only Bleek verse I ever liked is the one JAY-Z wrote," he added. "I ain't never liked a Bleek verse that he wrote by himself. F**k outta here."



Listen to the full episode and watch the comments that set off Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo below.

