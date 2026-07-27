US And Iran Pause Fighting To Give Peace Talks Space

The United States and Iran have paused hostilities to allow space for peace talks, following two weeks of military strikes. The temporary halt began on Friday (July 24) as U.S. diplomats sought to create room for negotiations. Although Iran denied agreeing to a 10-day ceasefire, it has pledged to reciprocate the U.S. pause, thanks to a China-led push to resume stalled diplomatic efforts in Pakistan.

Despite the pause, the U.S. and Iran are not engaged in direct talks but are negotiating through intermediaries. Key issues remain unresolved, including Iran's nuclear program and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil passage. The strait remains closed, with the U.S. maintaining a blockade, impacting global oil prices and trade.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss the situation, as reported by CNBC. Meanwhile, the Council on Foreign Relations highlights the challenges facing negotiators, including Iran's refusal to terminate its nuclear program and relinquish enriched uranium.

The peace talks, held in Islamabad, Pakistan, marked the first face-to-face negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in over a decade. Although no agreement was reached, Vice President JD Vance expressed hope for future progress, according to NPR.

As tensions remain high, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is a focal point. Oman has emerged as a key player in negotiations, working to manage the transit of shipping through the waterway. However, experts warn that normalization of traffic is unlikely in the short term.