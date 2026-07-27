Wife Of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Shot In Home

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Mia Bieniemy, is hospitalized after being shot in their Virginia home on Sunday night (July 26). According to ESPN, the 57-year-old suffered serious injuries, although no further details about the incident have been released. At the time of the shooting, Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs at their training camp in Missouri.

Eric Bieniemy recently rejoined the Chiefs as offensive coordinator, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2022. During his earlier tenure, the Chiefs' offense thrived, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the team to two Super Bowl victories. After a brief stint with the Washington Commanders and UCLA, Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs to help reignite their offense, which has struggled in recent seasons.

Bieniemy's return to the Chiefs was confirmed by NFL.com, highlighting the team's need for his expertise. Head coach Andy Reid expressed confidence in Bieniemy's ability to improve the team's fundamentals and creativity on the field.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the Chiefs organization and the Bieniemy family have not made any public statements regarding the incident. The situation remains under investigation, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.