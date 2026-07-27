Wildfires Surge In France And Spain, Mass Evacuations Ordered

Firefighters in France and Spain are battling massive wildfires that have led to the evacuation of over 250,000 people. In France, the fires began last week near the Atlantic coast and are now threatening the wine-growing region of Bordeaux. French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilized the military to assist in firefighting efforts, with the Gironde and Landes regions seeing the evacuation of around 200,000 people. The blaze has already consumed over 19,000 hectares of forest and destroyed approximately 80 homes.

In Spain, wildfires have ravaged more than 123,000 acres in Ávila, marking it as the largest wildfire in the country's recent history. The Spanish government has declared a national emergency, with 75,000 people evacuated over the weekend. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stated that authorities are doing everything possible to prevent fires near Madrid from merging.

The situation in both countries is exacerbated by record-breaking heatwaves and drought conditions. According to BBC News, the fires in Spain have already claimed one life in Valencia. In France, the fires have reached the suburbs of Bordeaux, forcing thousands to seek shelter in exhibition centers.

Efforts to contain the fires are ongoing, with assistance from European Union countries, including aircraft and helicopters. The wildfires are part of a broader trend in Europe, where climate change has increased the risk of forest fires. As reported by CNN, the fires have disrupted daily life, including the Tour de France, which has been shortened due to the crisis.

In the coming days, authorities hope for improved weather conditions to aid firefighting efforts. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu warned that the forecast remains unfavorable, making the situation challenging for emergency responders.