21 Savage Asks Latto For Another Baby After Seeing Her 'Okayyy' Music Video
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2026
21 Savage is itching to make another baby with Latto after he watched her latest music video with Doja Cat.
The Atlanta rapper pleaded with his longtime girlfriend to have another kid in an Instagram Story he shared on Sunday, July 26. In the post, 21 shared a seductive clip of Latto from her new music video for "Okayyy" featuring Doja Cat. Both ladies look extremely ravishing in the video, but 21 was only fixated on his new baby mama.
"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee," he wrote with a bunch of heart-eye emojis.
Okayy! 21 Savage said he’s trying to go 50/50 again after seeing Latto in the visuals for her record ‘Okayyy’.🤤📸:@gettyimages ✍🏾:#TSRStaffJR pic.twitter.com/qNWRwdxQWp— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 26, 2026
Latto finally acknowledged 21 Savage as her boyfriend last year after the two did everything possible to keep their relationship a secret. They refrained from posting about each other on social media until earlier this year when Latto revealed that the couple was expecting their first child. She talked about becoming a mother on her recent album Big Mama, featuring the intro "Business & Personal." In the music video, she browses through a pregnancy journal that contains childhood photos of Latto and 21 Savage. There's also a scene where 21's hand gently caresses her baby bump.
Latto dropped her "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat right before the two confirmed they're touring together. The "Big Energy" rapper joined Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour as a special guest performer. Doja and Latto travel to cities in the U.S. and Canada beginning October 1 at the Little Caesars Dome in Detroit. The tour will hit 31 major cities, including Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. It will wrap up in New York City on December 1. Tickets are available now.