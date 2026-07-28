21 Savage Asks Latto For Another Baby After Seeing Her 'Okayyy' Music Video

Latto finally acknowledged 21 Savage as her boyfriend last year after the two did everything possible to keep their relationship a secret. They refrained from posting about each other on social media until earlier this year when Latto revealed that the couple was expecting their first child. She talked about becoming a mother on her recent album Big Mama, featuring the intro "Business & Personal." In the music video, she browses through a pregnancy journal that contains childhood photos of Latto and 21 Savage. There's also a scene where 21's hand gently caresses her baby bump.



Latto dropped her "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat right before the two confirmed they're touring together. The "Big Energy" rapper joined Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour as a special guest performer. Doja and Latto travel to cities in the U.S. and Canada beginning October 1 at the Little Caesars Dome in Detroit. The tour will hit 31 major cities, including Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. It will wrap up in New York City on December 1. Tickets are available now.