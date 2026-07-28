Air Force To Rename Charleston Base After Sen. Graham

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

Republican Senators Hold Capitol Hill News Conference On Border Enforcement
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force plans to rename Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina to honor the late Senator Lindsey Graham. According to a memo from Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink, the base will soon be known as Joint Base Lindsey Graham. This decision recognizes Graham's "decades of distinguished service to the United States Congress and the United States Air Force," as reported by The Washington Post.

Graham, who passed away on July 11 from an aortic dissection, served in the Air Force from 1982 to 1989 and later in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. He retired in 2015 with the rank of colonel. The renaming aims to honor his contributions to military and aviation projects, which significantly impacted the Charleston region, transforming it into a major aerospace hub.

The announcement of the renaming came as Graham was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, with a service scheduled at Washington's National Cathedral. However, the decision has faced some opposition. State Senator Ed Sutton, a Democrat from Charleston, expressed concerns on X, stating the change feels "rushed" and lacks local input. He emphasized the importance of preserving local tradition while honoring Graham's legacy, according to Stars and Stripes.

The base, which combines Charleston Air Force Base and Naval Support Activity Charleston, is home to the 437th Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve's 315th Airlift Wing. As the plans move forward, the Air Force is expected to take all necessary actions to implement the renaming, as noted by The Washington Examiner.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices