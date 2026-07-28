Ariana Grande has launched a new mental health initiative through her Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, targeting the music industry, starting with her 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' crew. This initiative is in partnership with Backline, a nonprofit that connects music industry professionals with mental health resources.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, announced on June 12, 2026, aims to support vulnerable communities by focusing on LGBTQ+ rights, mental health advocacy, civil liberties, and emergency relief. Grande's foundation is named after her 2025 short film and album, 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.'

The foundation operates through four main funds, each addressing specific societal needs. The Protect & Defend Fund supports LGBTQ+ rights and civil liberties, while the Heal & Dream Fund expands access to mental healthcare. The Seen & Celebrated Fund ensures LGBTQ+ voices are represented, and the Emergency Support Fund provides rapid aid during crises.

Grande's commitment to mental health is part of a broader trend among celebrities who are formalizing their philanthropic efforts early in their careers. Inside Philanthropy notes that Grande's foundation is powered entirely by her own funds, allowing for flexibility in supporting grassroots organizations.

The foundation's first public activation coincides with Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine Tour,' where local organizations are highlighted in each city, with proceeds supporting them. This initiative reflects Grande's long-standing dedication to using her platform for positive change, as seen in her previous efforts like the 2017 Manchester benefit concert and her Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund.

Grande's philanthropic advisor, Shauna Nep, emphasized that the foundation aims to inspire more support for organizations that often lack funding. As Grande continues her tour, her foundation's work is expected to grow, providing much-needed resources to vulnerable communities across the globe.