Bernie Taupin Reveals New Solo Album, Teases What’s Next For Elton John

Bernie Taupin, the legendary songwriter who has collaborated with Elton John for more than five decades, opened up about when fans can expect more music from the Rocket Man.

"[He's] got a record coming out, I think, at the beginning of next year that I contributed to," Taupin told Rolling Stone on Tuesday (July 28).

Taupin, who is gearing up to release his first new solo album in 40 years, The Sea Has No Mercy, also explained that John couldn't read his lyrics at the piano anymore due to vision problems. Instead, the "Your Song" hitmaker wrote the instrumental tracks first and then asked Taupin to write lyrics for them.

The singer-songwriter also revealed whether the dynamic duo would ever sell their publishing rights.

"Nothing right now," Taupin admitted to the outlet. Not really interested. No point. We don't need the money. Who knows if it's going to change tomorrow, but I don't know why those people are selling the catalogs. It is a bit like selling your children, isn't it?"