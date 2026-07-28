Beshear Calls For McConnell To Disclose Health Details

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called on Senator Mitch McConnell to disclose details about his health or resign from office. In a letter sent on Monday (July 27), Beshear urged McConnell to address the public regarding his prolonged absence from the Senate. McConnell has not been seen in public since his hospitalization for an unspecified medical condition on June 14.

Beshear's letter, obtained by CNN, questions the authenticity of recent photos released by McConnell's office and insists on transparency about the senator's health. McConnell, 84, has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, including falls and hospitalizations.

The governor's letter also acknowledges a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician, which indicated McConnell is not yet cleared to leave rehab. However, Beshear argues that the statement does not adequately address McConnell's ability to fulfill his duties as a senator.

In Kentucky, a recent law restricts the governor's power to appoint a Senate replacement, requiring a special election instead. This law could face legal challenges, as it may contradict the state constitution, which grants the governor broad appointment powers. University of Kentucky law professor Joshua Douglas described the situation as a "contradiction" that may need court resolution.

Beshear also sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urging him to investigate McConnell's condition. The governor emphasized the importance of transparency, especially during significant national events.

McConnell's office has not commented on Beshear's demands, and the senator has not announced plans for re-election. Beshear, who is considering a 2028 presidential run, continues to press for clarity on McConnell's health status.