BoSox' Mead Leaves First Game After HBP

The Boston Red Sox's newly-acquired infielder, Curtis Mead, exited his debut game early on Monday night (July 27) after being hit by a pitch. During the fourth inning of the Red Sox's 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park, a pitch from Athletics starter Jack Perkins struck Mead's left hand, causing significant pain. Mead was promptly replaced by Anthony Seigler.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays on Mead's left wrist came back negative, suggesting no serious injury. Mead joined the Red Sox over the weekend in a trade with the Washington Nationals, where Boston exchanged pitcher Connelly Early for Mead. Mead, who has been hitting .254 with 17 home runs this season, was brought in to boost Boston's offense, which has been lacking power.

The Red Sox managed to secure the win thanks to a grand slam by Ceddanne Rafaela in the sixth inning. This victory improved Boston's record to 55-50, marking their third win in four games following a 15-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Athletics, with a record of 44-62, will face the Red Sox again on Tuesday in the second of a four-game series.

The trade for Mead was strategic, as Boston needed a right-handed hitter to balance their lefty-heavy lineup. Mead's ability to pull fly balls makes him a good fit for Fenway Park. Despite the scare, Mead is expected to continue contributing to the Red Sox's lineup as they push for a playoff spot.