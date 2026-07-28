Bret Michaels Halts Tour Following ‘Complicated’ Kidney Stone Surgery

Bret Michaels has postponed his upcoming tour dates after undergoing emergency kidney stone surgery.

The Poison frontman halted the stops after doctors ordered him to take a few weeks off, per a press release from his official website.

The rocker first revealed his health scare on July 22, explaining that he underwent surgery after suffering through the pain of a kidney stone for nearly a week.

According to the release, Michaels was diagnosed the following day with a complicated obstructing kidney stone that required immediate surgery. The singer's doctor said the musician's recovery is complicated by his lifelong Type 1 diabetes and a lower back compression fracture, making him especially vulnerable to infection until the stent he received is removed.

"The demanding nature of a high-intensity tour schedule makes it impossible" for Michaels to safely recover while performing, his care team noted.

In the post, the "Every Rose Has its Thorn" hitmaker thanked his doctors, family, crew and fans for their support.

"I'm forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career," he said. "If all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time."